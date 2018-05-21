Carlista, Salandy in Chetwynd Singles final

Carlista Mohammed

SARAH Salandy and Carlista Mohammed advanced to the women’s singles final of the Chetwynd Tennis Club International Senior Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

Salandy defeated Valerie Matas 6-3, 7-6 in the first semifinal and Carlista eased past Mellisa Gajadhar 6-0, 6-1 in the other semifinal. In the men’s Over-45 singles semifinals, Kendall Cuffy got past Athelstan Phillips 6-2, 6-0 and Richard McLetchie defeated Ricky Villaroel 7-5, 6-1. In the student invitation semifinal category, Nabeel Mohammed and Jerome Ward advanced to the final. Nabeel was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Aaron Woolford and Ward outlasted Richard Chung 6-2, 0-2 retired. The tournament concludes today with matches being played from 5 pm.