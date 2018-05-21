Body found in Maraval

The bullet-riddled body of 22-year-old Kadeem Crichlow was discovered at Le Platte Road, Maraval yesterday at around 10 am.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Kadeem Crichlow. The body bore marks of violence including several gunshot wounds. Officers of the Western Division were contacted. A District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead on the spot. The body was ordered removed to the Forensic Science Centre, where an autopsy was conducted.

Officers of the Western Division said that Crichlow was "well-known" to police in the area for a series of offenses.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations.