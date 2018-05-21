Autism: a global issue

TT is not the only country dealing with autism. In recent times, there has been more focus on autism both locally and internationally. Globally, the number of individuals, both children and adults, diagnosed with autism has been increasing annually. The United Nations (UN), ten years ago, noted that, “The rate of autism in all regions of the world is high and the lack of understanding has a tremendous impact on the individuals, their families and communities”. Consequently, the UN dedicated April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that “globally an increasing number of children are being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders and other developmental disorders and that it is likely that still more persons remain unidentified or incorrectly identified in society and in health facilities.” With this in mind, the WHO urged members to “strengthen different levels of infrastructure for comprehensive management of autism spectrum disorders and other developmental disorders, as appropriate, including care, education, support, intervention, services and rehabilitation.”

Sadly, many of the Low and Middle Income Countries(LMICs), including TT, are yet to complete prevalence reports which means that their rates could be higher than those countries listed above. Also, various organisations have different rates because there is no standardised process for diagnosis. Earlier this year, on April 26, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA, noted that the rate of autism in the USA is one in 59 children (one in 37 boys and one in 151 girls).

The mere fact that both the UN and the WHO have adopted resolutions on autism is an indication of the prevalence and impact of it on a country’s development. Some of the developed countries have been actively engaged in the establishment of autism-friendly societies.

The UK passed the Autism Act in 2009 which meant that the Government had to develop a strategy for adults with autism. In 2014, the UK Government devised Think Autism, focusing on “building communities that are aware of autism; promoting innovation in service provision; and providing integrated care.”

The UK also passed the Care Act 2014 which mandates that all staff who undertake autism assessments must be trained, and the Children and Families Act 2014 which “provides for a new special education needs and disability support system, covering education, health and social care.”

In 2008, the Australian Federal Government introduced the Helping Children with Autism Package which ensured that children under six years, diagnosed with autism, can access early intervention support for two years.

This package also provided “funding of 40 autism advisers across Australia to provide information for parents after diagnosis; Medicare rebates for diagnosis and visits to allied health professionals, 150 ASD-specific playgroups, professional development for 450 teachers and support staff, etc”.

One might say that the UK and Australia has the financial resources to provide for those with autism. But is it so much a point about having the resources or using the resources appropriately?

Up to recently, Bangladesh has been one of the LMICs, but yet globally, Bangladesh has taken the lead in developing appropriate policies, social awareness and intervention programs for those with autism. Autism has been included in the country’s National 7th Five Year Plan for 2016-2021.

Bangladesh has declared autism as a national policy priority and the National Parliament of the Government of Bangladesh has passed The Disability Rights Law, 2013 and the Neuro Developmental Disability Protection Trust Act, 2013.

Many of the approaches to autism, policies and initiatives developed and implemented in the above countries can be adopted in TT.

It is very important however, that while NGOs and other stakeholders are included and involved in these initiatives, the impetus must come from the TT government.

Only then can there be any real future for those living with autism in our country.

The WHO has declared that an average of one in every 160 children has autism globally. The Focus for Health Foundation in the USA tabulated statistics for some developed countries and came up with the following:

COUNTRY DIAGNOSES PER 10,000 RANK

Hong Kong 372 in 10,000 1 in 27

South Korea 263 in 10,000 1 in 38

USA 222 in 10,000 1 in 45

Japan 181 in 10,000 1 in 55

Ireland 153 in 10,000 1 in 65

Autism Statistics for selected Developed Countries, 2017

