3 Venezuelans held

THREE Venezuelans were arrested by officers of the South Western Division, during an anti-crime exercise in the South Oropouche district, earlier this morning. A release from the TT Police Service (TTPS) stated, officers carried out checks at the Blue Door Bar, Belle View, South Oropouche at 2 am when they held two women, ages 25 and 30, and a 58-year-old man.

The three Venezuelans were taken to the Fyzabad Police Station and subsequently handed over to officers of the Immigration Division.