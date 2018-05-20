St Rose’s gets a facelift

Republic Bank's Suresh Supersad, regional sales manager and retail banking head, and Geeta Harricharran, branch sales manager RBL's Park steet, at right, are joined by the bank's staffers to repaint the St Rose's RC Primary School in Port of Spain as part of their project for United Way's Day of Caring.

EMPLOYEES of Republic Bank, in conjunction with United Way , picked up paint brushes and converged on St. Rose’s R.C. School on Henry Street, in Port of Spain, yesterday to carry out a massive paint operation.

Geeta Harricharan, sales manager, Park Street branch of Republic Bank, told Newsday, “Today is United Way’s Day of Caring. Republic Bank and their team, together with Caribbean Ideas, are here to support the school by helping them paint and refurbish their building.”

Staffers from all Republic branches in the north were seen happily painting walls and blackboards.

Apart from bank branches on Park Street, Independence Square, Promenade Centre, West Mall and Tragarete Road, staffers from the Corporate Division were also on hand to assist.

Harricharan said, “We have about 75 staffers and some more to join us later.”

She added: “We have other works in store for them but we’ll do that over time.” Asked why they chose that particular school, Harricharan responded, “Because they are in need and it is close to our catchment area.”

The bank staffers were expected to complete the painting of some fifteen classrooms and blackboards yesterday, and very soon, replace fans, paint all the lattice and refurbishing the staircases.