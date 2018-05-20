Roy Cape: Stalin walked to me

Legendary musician Roy Cape paid an emotional visit to veteran calypsonian Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) who continues to recover from stroke.

“I was moved to tears as my longtime friend who could not recognise me at one point, walked towards me as greeted me,” Cape, 76, told Newsday.

Having suffered a stroke four years ago, Stalin, 77, was bed-ridden and his speech impaired. Cape said Stalin is an intelligent man and a fighter.

“I saw the fighter smile, I saw the Blackman ready to party,” he said.

Cape said in the music industry Stalin had given him a hand and helped him to cross the bridge to success in music and calypso. “I myself could not have seen (it),” Cape said.

In September 22, 2014, Stalin was hospitalised after suffering stroke a few hours after he performed at a charity show at the St Andrew Anglican Church in Couva.

Since then, the five-time calypso monarch has been absent from the limelight.

Stalin also won the King of the World title in 1999. On October 31, 2008, Stalin was conferred with an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies, for his dedication and contribution to calypso music and culture in TT. He began singing calypso in 1959 when he made his debut at the Good Shepherd Hall in Ste Madeleine.

In 1962, he joined the Southern Brigade tent. In 1987, he was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) for his contribution to TT culture.