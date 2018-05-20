Breaking
Sunday 20 May 2018
News

Robbery at Lakshmi Narayan Temple: Sunday Service under police guard

An early morning robbery this morning at the popular Lakshmi Narayan Temple, sent shock waves through the community of Freeport as bandits ran away with $160,000 worth of cash and jewelry.

Photo: Ansel Jebodh

At 2 am, four bandits entered the home of the resident Pundit, Gajendra Kumar and aimed a gun at him and his wife Mamta Kumar.

The bandits tied up the two, while the couple's two-year-old twin was asleep. They demanded the keys for the volt and took close to $100,000. They also demanded the couple's jewelry.

 

