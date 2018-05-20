OWTU calls for Gov’t action on UTT

THE Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) says the Government, by its recent actions, has shown that it does not have a clear vision for the University of the Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

In a statement, OWTU’s second vice president, Sati Gajadhar Inniss, who has responsibility for UTT, said for many years the union has been engaging with the university’s management, trying to establish a clear way forward.

Inniss said the union was of the view that UTT has a fundamental role to play in transforming the economy through diversification.

“Additionally, the university is supposed be an opportunity for young citizens across the country to develop the necessary skills required to transform the economy.”

“Since December of 2016, the union has requested specific information about the restructuring of this entity, however, it was only through the intervention of the Minister of Education in January of 2018, did the Board and Management of UTT adhere to our request.

“The information coming from the government with regards to UTT is only austerity measures which will have a negative impact on tertiary level education. In addition to the substantially reduced allocation for this important territory institution, the government has been disbursing even less than what was allocated.”

Innis said the union submitted a counter proposal to UTT’s proposed structure in February which the board and management refused to discuss.

“At the last meeting with the Minister of Education held on April 9, he requested that the union write to him listing exactly what information the union requested. The union did write to the Minister of Education on 10 April, but to date the union is yet to receive a reply.”

Innis said some of the information the union requested included, a forensic audit into the Tamana Project, job descriptions for all new positions, job descriptions for which changes to responsibility for existing positions, and rationalisation of programs and campuses.

“As it stands, The university’s board and management cannot state clearly how the university will be able to operate with the proposed major cuts of 287 administrative and support staff with major reduction still to come.”

Innis said the board has been unwilling to adjust allowances to high paying management positions and refused to entertain the union’s cost cutting measures of removal and or reduction of travelling and housing allowances.

“The union’s cost cutting proposal would have saved UTT over $40 million. There are also a number of senior positions that are currently being offered or have been offered to foreigners who, once employed, will benefit at the expense of us (tax payers) and the employees they are proposing to dismiss.

“How is this fair to the workers, seeing that these workers are still working on 2007 salaries and more than three-quarter of them are employed on a contractual basis which is now being addressed due to the persistence of recognised majority union for the workers?”

Innis said the government must take full responsibility for UTT.