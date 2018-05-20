One dead in Couva accident

Ricardo Ramjattan

RICARDO Kerry Ramjattan died on impact when he was thrown from his vehicle during an early morning crash in Couva, yesterday.

Ramjattan, 27, of Kolahal Road, Charlieville, was heading south on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, when, on reaching the Couva flyover, his car crashed into the cable barriers.

He was flung from the car.

Freeport police said the accident took place at about 5 am. He was employed with Prestige Holdings Limited.

Neighbours described him as “young and full of life.”

“It is sad that he had to die this way,” a relative said. Immediate relatives were too distraught to speak to the media.

Friends posted on Facebook, extending condolences. “Another Hillview College boy gone too soon,” one person said.