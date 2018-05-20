Breaking
Robbery at Lakshmi Narayan Temple: Sunday Service under police guard 100 killed as airline crashes in Cuba Wrong turn ends in dead end for coconut vendor Moruga man denied bail Police shoot bandit
N Touch
Monday 21 May 2018
follow us
News

One dead in Couva accident

Ricardo Ramjattan

RICARDO Kerry Ramjattan died on impact when he was thrown from his vehicle during an early morning crash in Couva, yesterday.

Ramjattan, 27, of Kolahal Road, Charlieville, was heading south on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, when, on reaching the Couva flyover, his car crashed into the cable barriers.

He was flung from the car.

Freeport police said the accident took place at about 5 am. He was employed with Prestige Holdings Limited.

Neighbours described him as “young and full of life.”

“It is sad that he had to die this way,” a relative said. Immediate relatives were too distraught to speak to the media.

Friends posted on Facebook, extending condolences. “Another Hillview College boy gone too soon,” one person said.

Comments

Reply to this story

News

DCP promises change

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Erla Christopher yesterday vowed to play her part to help…