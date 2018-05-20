Hiding from the law in Venezuela

JENSEN LA VENDE

One of the 82 Venezuelans repatriated last month is telling relatives locally that he is running from the law back home as he is being accused of “making Venezuela look bad”.

Speaking with Newsday last week, a relative of the deported man, who did not want to be identified or wanted to identify the deportee, said after weeks of not knowing what happened, they finally got in contact with each other through WhatsApp. She relayed to Newsday what she was told by him. The man who was deported is married to her and has children with her.

His wife told the Newsday that after the plane landed in Caracas, he was questioned by Venezuelan authorities and accused of “making the country look bad”.

He was eventually handed over to police who questioned him and released him, but while seeking to re-arrest him, he and others fled.

He said he is now fearful that he is being hunted by Venezuelan police.

The man hopes to make it back to Trinidad one day to care for his family. He said when he was put on the flight, he had no idea he was getting sent back home.

The Venezuelan and 81 of his countrymen were repatriated, at the expense of the Venezuelan Government, after local authorities said they wanted to be sent back and had waived their asylum requests.

The construction worker said he was at the Immigration Detention Centre when he was taken to the airport. It only then he became aware he was being sent back home.

He said he went to the Venezuelan Embassy, but never agreed on returning to Venezuela. He is now desperately trying to access cash to leave the country, but both he and his wife are struggling financially.

Relatives of the 53 men and 29 women who were sent back to Caracas on April 21, went at least two weeks without hearing from them as they were told that they were being interrogated by Venezuelan authorities.

Not all of those sent home had sought asylum. National Security Minister Edmund Dillon told the Senate that only three were asylum seekers. He said this following a meeting with officials of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). UNHCR later said they were unable to verify how many of the 82 had sought asylum since they were not given the names of the Venezuelans who were deported.

Following the deportation, the Geneva-based UNHCR said it “deeply regrets” the repatriation. Volker Türk, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, said that “forced return of this group” was of “great concern” and TT was in breach of international law.

Amnesty International’s Americas director Erika Guevara-Rosas wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, criticising the way in which the 82 Venezuelans were repatriated. In the letter, Guevara-Rosas said millions of Venezuelans are fleeing an unprecedented human rights crisis and are in need of a life jacket, “not to be sent back to a country where they may face torture or other grave human rights violations”.

Rowley facilitated a meeting with UN officials following a “vigorous and detailed” teleconference with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, where he expressed his “discomfort” with the remarks made by the UNHCR against TT.

As a result of a high powered team from Geneva will be coming to meet with Government to ensure that the right facts are put forward and to investigate claims that locally-based UNHCR officials misrepresented last month’s repatriation of the 82 Venezuelans.

No date was given on when the UN team will meet with the Government and they are yet to arrive in TT.