DCP promises change

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Erla Christopher yesterday vowed to play her part to help the Police Service (TTPS) bring crime in TT under control.

Speaking at a function hosted by the Association for Female Executives of TT (AFETT), Christopher said the public had a legitimate expectation for effective policing from the Police Service with “a murder rate that is trending upwards” and fear or crime rising.

The Police Service, Christopher said, is “being scrutinised under the microscope for charismatic and visionary leadership.”

However she assured her audience that, “there is a woman present who will continue to provide charismatic and visionary leadership to the TTPS.”

As she outlined the various posts she has served in and her responsibilities over her last 36 years in the service, Christopher reiterated her commitment to continue to create opportunities and transformation within the Police Service, notwithstanding any obstacles she may encounter.

She told AFETT members that over the last 36 years, women have become “a force to be reckoned with” within the TTPS. There are many women in key leadership roles in the service and some even head various divisions, Christopher disclosed. Women in the TTPS, Christopher continued, were fortunate to have Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams at the helm.

She said Williams understands the importance of female leadership and has helped to nurture it during his tenure. Williams is due to begin his pre-retirement leave from the TTPS in September.

Christopher said she was proud to have been involved in many key initiatives in the TTPS, such as the computerisation of the Service. While noting that criminals have changed their methods, Christopher said the TTPS uses technology in crime fighting more than it used to in the past. She added it was unnecessary to say more than that. She explained her current position also covers the human resource aspect of the TTPS. Without reference to any specific matter, Christopher said there are many services available within the TTPS such as employee assistance which officers can access if they need to. She said it was unfortunate that some officers choose not to do so.

The TTPS could be more effective in its operations if it had control over some areas which it currently does not have at this time, Christopher said. She identified changes in legislation and finance as two things which could help the TTPS.