Chinese proprietor robbed

THE proprietor of a Chinese supermarket, two employees and a customer were robbed at gunpoint by five men. One of the men was armed with a gun.

According to police reports, proprietor Chadwin Lin was at his supermarket along the Southern Main Road in Warrenville, when five men entered and announced a hold up.

Lin was taken to a room. A safe which contained $100,000 was removed from the room by the robbers.

Two of Lin’s employees were robbed of their cell phones and jewellry by the men, who escaped in a waiting car. Officers of the Chaguanas Task Force went to Rabindranath Street in Kelly Village, where they detained an 18-year-old man and recovered a firearm.

When the man was taken to the Chaguanas Police Station, he was identified as the gunman from the robbery.

Police are confident of further progress in this matter.