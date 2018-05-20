Breaking
Robbery at Lakshmi Narayan Temple: Sunday Service under police guard 100 killed as airline crashes in Cuba Wrong turn ends in dead end for coconut vendor Moruga man denied bail Police shoot bandit
N Touch
Monday 21 May 2018
follow us
News

Chinese proprietor robbed

THE proprietor of a Chinese supermarket, two employees and a customer were robbed at gunpoint by five men. One of the men was armed with a gun.

According to police reports, proprietor Chadwin Lin was at his supermarket along the Southern Main Road in Warrenville, when five men entered and announced a hold up.

Lin was taken to a room. A safe which contained $100,000 was removed from the room by the robbers.

Two of Lin’s employees were robbed of their cell phones and jewellry by the men, who escaped in a waiting car. Officers of the Chaguanas Task Force went to Rabindranath Street in Kelly Village, where they detained an 18-year-old man and recovered a firearm.

When the man was taken to the Chaguanas Police Station, he was identified as the gunman from the robbery.

Police are confident of further progress in this matter.

Comments

Reply to this story

News

DCP promises change

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Erla Christopher yesterday vowed to play her part to help…