Bring back ‘Soldier Bill’

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on government to reconsider the Defence (Amendment) Bill, or the “Soldier Bill,” as a means of arresting the upsurge in violent crime.

The bill seeks to give soldiers, in joint patrols with police officers, the same power to stop, detain, search and seize anyone suspected of criminal activities.

It was passed in the Lower House on March 15, 2013, and was debated in the Senate, but was not voted on, as independent senators objected to the piece of legislation.

Speaking at an Indian Arrival Day dinner, hosted by the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, on Saturday, Persad-Bissessar said the nation was under attack by the criminal element who were using weapons which should have been made available to ordinary citizens for self-defence.

“The upsurge in violent crime – when a young man trying to earn a living with his vehicle is brutally killed; when women are falling prey to vicious bandits who use pepper spray as a weapon...Something that should be in their hands as a defence or deterrent...When more people are being killed in their own houses as criminals invade their homes and take lives - is unacceptable, yet we have an uncaring Government who seems willing to sit idly by and do nothing to stem the tide of bloodshed,” she said.

“The life, limb and property of every citizen, which is now imperilled, as criminals are merciless in their rampage,” she said, adding government had to take decisive action to “reduce crime and ensure the safety and security of each and every citizen of this country.”

“Under the Government which I led, we took proactive steps which saw a reduction in crime, and one of these measures, the so-called “Soldier Bill,” was intended to ensure a heavy increase in visible law enforcement presence throughout the country.

“This led to Inter-Agency joint patrols, between the police and the Defence Force, to have a greater presence on the ground to act as a deterrent,” she said.

“Let us precept the army and put them to work alongside the regular police. Why don’t we have the precepted soldiers alongside regular police officers? Boots on the ground.

The time has come for action, and I call on the Government to act swiftly and authoritatively in dealing with the threat that faces each of us,” she said.

She also reiterated that technological development was a key method to diversify the economy, saying one critical area was the redevelopment of the education curriculum to include new subject areas such as coding, 3D modelling, and the use of apps and application development.

“This is where we need to go. The way forward is clear...Digital transformation of our economy will bring efficiency, high productivity and prosperity as well as job and revenue creation,” she said.

“Sadly, we have at the helm an administration whose vision is myopic, and does not share this concept of a technologically advanced, knowledge-driven Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.