Zion’s parents want justice

Zion Rennie

EVEN as a case review on the death of 15-year-old Zion Rennie of Point Fortin was held on Thursday, his parents Shelly Ann James-Melville and Lenny Rennie are hoping justice will be served and someone is held accountable for failing to properly attend to their son at the Point Fortin Area hospital.

A little over a week ago, Rennie died after complaining of excruciating pain to his left hand and left leg. Speaking yesterday, James-Melville said she buried her son and the only closure she wants now is that someone be held responsible.

“It’s a struggle to cope. It is a very difficult thing to deal with, the death of my son. Now we want answers,” she said. In a previous interview, Medical director at the San Fernando General Hospital Dr Pravin Ramoutar said the hospital received all of Zion’s records and a report from the Point Fortin hospital. He said a case review would be held and if any irregularities are found, the necessary measures would be taken.

Zion was laid to rest on Monday at the Point Fortin cemetery after a service at the Tornadoes panyard in Point Fortin. His parents claim he was never examined by doctors or nurses, but given two injections for the pain.

Zion was later given a prescription for Panadol and sent home. After being discharged, his condition worsened.

His parents took him to the General Hospital and doctors said he was having a stroke. They said had doctors at Point Fortin hospital examined him, they would have realised he was saving a stroke and with quick treatment, he may have survived. Zion was also a sickle-cell patient.