Your dad is a hero Pastor tells children saved from fiery death

WORDS OF COMFORT: Pastor Kevin Mohammed addresses mourners at the funreral for Anita Ramdath who died when a fire partially destroyed her family’s home in Princes Town on Tuesday.

A PASTOR referred to grieving policeman Shane Ramdath as a hero who has been a good husband, a good father and has done his best. Pastor Kevin Mohammed made the comments at the funeral for Ramdath’s 31-year-old wife Anita, who died in a fire which partially gutted the family’s home at Glenroy Settlement in Princes Town.

In an act of desperation, 31-year-old Ramdath threw their daughters Shania, 13, and Shanice, four, out a window to save them from the raging fire early Tuesday morning. He attempted to save Anita but the flames were too much and he escaped through the same window.

“To Shania and Shanice, your dad is a hero. God used your dad to save your lives. He acted his role as father, husband and protector of the home and he risked his life to save mummy,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed, together with Pastor Teelbaney Singh, officiated at the funeral held at the home of Ramdath’s family in George Village, Tableland yesterday. Among the hundreds of mourners were High Court judge Avason Quinlan-Williams, senior magistrate Debra Quintyne, former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan, former MP Clifton De Coteau, Supt Rohan Pardasie and other members of the Police Service.

Anita, a clerk at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court, died from smoke inhalation. Yesterday, Mohammed said the fire had spread significantly by the time the family woke up and saw what was happening. He said, had it not been for Ramdath, the entire family would have died.

While almost all household articles were burnt, two things did not – a Bible and a wedding picture of the couple. Items around the Bible were burnt.

“What is God saying? ‘My words can be comforting.’ I want Shane and the family to cherish that marriage union. God has helped them to accomplish their goals. There is hope beyond the grave and Jesus is the one who gives us that. That is why that Bible did not burn,” Mohammed told mourners.

He said God knows everything. “When God permits something to happen, as much as we don’t accept it, we have to reach a level of spiritual maturity where we are to say, ‘God you know best. It is hard, but I trust and believe in you’.”

During the service, Ramdath – a constable assigned to the Fraud Squad, rocked back and forth on a chair near the coffin. The elder daughter Shania sat nearby. However, the younger spent most of the time upstairs and in the arms of relatives.

Although Shania did not speak at the funeral, a relative read from a script written by her.

“My mother was the most kind-hearted and caring mother. I know without a doubt that my mother will be in the hearts of all. I love you so much Mummy. I know you are right here looking on. We all felt and smelt you last night.”

Only on Thursday, Shania a pupil of Princes Town ASJA Primary School celebrated her 13th birthday.

Anita’s body was taken to her home-community at Woodland for burial.