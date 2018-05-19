TT women begin 2019 World Cup campaign today

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will begin their 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign today, when they oppose the United States Virgin Islands in the second game of a Group C double-header, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 6.30 pm.

Action will be in the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship qualification.

The first game on the day will feature Dominica against St Kitts/Nevis from 4 pm. Grenada, the fifth and final team in the group, are on a bye. The Group C table-toppers will join four other group winners (including Cuba and Jamaica) in the Final Round, set from August 25 to September 2.

Marlon Charles, assistant coach of the TT women’s team, said in an interview on Thursday, “I think the girls are ready to play. The moment is the real thing. When the game starts, everything will have to fit into place.”

TT failed in their bid to qualify for the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada, after losing 1-0 to Ecuador, in a home-and-away intercontinental play-off. Now they will turn their attention towards the 2019 edition in France.

“I think it’s all about the experience that these girls have, after missing qualification for the last World Cup,” said Charles. “I think it’s something that is still embedded in them. The most important thing right now is the attitude, a mentality to work hard and work for their country.”

A pair of TT coaches will also be involved in today’s matches, as former ace midfielder Izler Browne will be in charge of the US Virgin Islands team, and Rajesh Latchoo, ex-TT Women’s youth coach, will be conducting the affairs for the Dominica outfit.