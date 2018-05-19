Syd the artistic science kid

Sydney Preudhomme has many talents, but her passion lies in Chemistry.

Scientist Marie Curie was the first person to win the Noble Prize twice - for Physics and Chemistry - inspiring and paving the way for many aspiring chemists like 11-year-old Sydney Preudhomme, to make their marks in the scientific world.

Sydney, a student at the Bryn Mawr Private School, Petit Valley is enthralled by chemistry.

“I just like to make stuff and play around a little bit, but I clean up after,” she told Newsday Kids. “I’ve tried making a glow in the dark volcano and it turned out well.” And that experiment was just one of many she has tried over the years. Her mother, Nadine, said Sydney has shown an interest in science since she was five-years-old.

“She wants to be a scientist because it fascinates her. For example, she likes seeing things explode, you know like when you mix vinegar and baking soda. She would always ask for those science kits to do experiments, and sometimes she would experiment with perfume and water. I would monitor her, of course.”

Sydney, who wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam earlier this month, is disappointed there is not much exposure to the sciences at the primary school level. However, she plans to take full advantage of it at secondary school. “I’m not really sure yet,” she said when Newsday Kids asked her what subjects she would like to do at secondary school when the time comes to choose. “But chemistry for sure!”

But although Sydney is a scientist at heart, she has a creative side. “She was never an avid reader and she had to work on her writing skills. But it has developed over the years. She has come a long way from where she started. Now she writes stories that put a smile on your face,” her mother said.

She also has a knack for art, something Nadine believes comes from mimicking her older sister.

“I like art, and after doing my exam (SEA) all we have done so far at school is art and tie dye. I like drawing and painting too.” And she knows her way around the kitchen too. “She also likes to help with the cooking. I realise that she likes hands-on activities. Her father would help her build things and she likes to repair stuff,” Nadine said.

And, of course, like most children her age, Sydney enjoys what the tech world has to offer. “I like listening to music and watching videos on YouTube, mainly gaming videos.”