Shabazz named Guyana’s best coach

Jamaal Shabazz, right, collects the Presidential Award at the Guyana Football Federation awards ceremony.

JAMAAL Shabazz has received the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Presidential Award for being Guyana’s most successful national team head coach. He was presented the award at the GFF awards ceremony held on Friday at the SleepIn International Hotel and Casino, Georgetown.

Among the awards presented were those for various categories including corporate agencies, media, Regional Member Associations (RMAs), clubs, match officials, players and special awards such as the Presidential Merit Award which was given to Gordon Brathwaite for a life of service to football. Shabazz guided Guyana to the semifinal round of CONCACAF qualification for the 2014 World Cup which included an impressive 2-1 victory against his home nation Trinidad and Tobago that ended the Soca warriors’ campaign prematurely.