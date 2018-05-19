Rocks on Get Stuff Done

From left, GSD directors Adam Murray, Jonathan Boos, Marc Grainger and Maarten Manmohan.

GSD (Get Stuff Done) Productions is all about representing and promoting TT’s non-traditional Caribbean music and they are starting with Rock and Roll.

The production company started three years ago when musicians Jonathan Boos, Maarten Manmohan, Marc Grainger, and Adam Murray felt there was a lack of rock events and decided to host their own.

Two of GSD’s directors, Boos and Manmohan, spoke with Sunday Newsday about their story.

Their first event, The Recession Session, was in 2015 at Big Black Box in Woodbrook during which two of their bands, Upset the Order and Tie Dye Kitty, and another band played to about 400 people. “It came off just by us doing all the ground work on social media and through our individual networks. We didn’t even have a name of the organisation at the time. But it did well and things snowballed from there,” said Manmohan.

Boos said after that positive response, the four musicians got together and decided they needed to do something to stimulate the local rock community, which had been around for over 30 years. “Since then we did 14 events and are constantly trying to see what we can do to get live music in Trinidad and Tobago, outside of soca, growing.”

He said they thought stimulation was necessary at the time because that year there were only 12 events and possibly 12 active bands. However, he said last year there were about 70 events total, and this year, so far, there were 70 events scheduled – from large-scale concerts to a few bands playing at a bar – and there were approximately 35 active bands. “There was a stretch when the venue, promotion, and public perception was negative so musicians weren’t coming out into the public realm.”

Manmohan added, “The perception was that the events were not presented well – very amateur, with not very talented musicians, with not the most innovative song writing or well thought out infrastructure for the events.”

However, they said things had changed and bands were now back in the public eye, with band members taking what they do seriously and providing better production value. “Rock in TT is cross cultural, cross racial, cross class. It’s not isolated to one group of people. Anybody who can pick up a guitar, a microphone, or a pair of drumsticks does it. Then there are tens of thousands who actually listen to it and love it. Sadly, many of them do not know there are live shows in TT and feel they have to go abroad to get that experience.”

However, because of financial restraints, GSD does not host events as frequently, but focuses on its three signature events, including the launch of its Mix Tape Project, an “end of summer” cooler rock show in September, and an award show honouring a local band in December. This year, the band Orange Sky will be honoured as other musicians perform their interpretation of the band’s original songs.

ALL ABOUT THE MUSIC

In addition to hosting events, GSD also promotes anything associated with the local rock scene on its website, gsdproductionstt.com. There, they archived all the local, original rock music for the past 30 years and visitors could stream the music. They also created a calender that keeps track of all rock events.

Manmohan explained that the community is small and they have had close connections with many bands so the archive was relatively easy to compile. However, they had to hunt down the bands for any original music pre-2006 and legally upload it to the site.

“We think that Trinidad and Caribbean music as a whole needs to be archived. If you wanted to go hear the Road March from 1950, you can’t find it. You could find out who it is and the name of the song, but you can’t hear the song.

“Original rock music has existed in TT since the 1970s. It’s important. It’s part of our culture and heritage. These are Caribbean people creating music with a Caribbean feel, even though it’s an international genre.”

Boos said Rock and Roll had been ignored, and the fact that it continued to exist and thrive on its own and without any outside influences indicates a passion from very dedicated, talented musicians.

He said GSD just wanted to give rock music its own platform so that, even if the general public does not latch on to it, it would not be lost.

He admitted that they initially focussed on rock since it was what they knew and where they had the most connections. That way, they were able to establish a base and a model that worked before expanding to other genres.

At the moment, he said there were already a few fusion artists featured on the site and they were in the process of reaching out to artists from other genres and countries in the region.

MIXTAPE

The directors of GSD also saw the need to promote unity in the rock community and encourage support among its members.

To do this, in 2017, they created the Mixtape Project.

Manmohan said they decided to ask members of various bands to participate in a project which would switch them up to play with other musicians. Pulling names from a hat, GSD formed new bands and gave the members ten weeks to write an original song. Manmohan recorded and produced the tracks, and seven songs were released in November 2017.

Volume II of the project netted 18 bands and 15 songs, which was released on May 12 in the form of a concert at FuZion nightclub in St Ann’s.

“The caliber of the songs are very high which speaks to the quality of the musicians because these guys never played instruments together, some never even met each other before,” said Boos.

He said this year a number of local hip hop artists were involved in the project, including Pro Trini, known for their 2012 hit, Cheese Pie and Pack Juice. All songs will be available for streaming on the website.

Boos said they were hoping Vol III would include other music genres. He encouraged all musicians to message GSD on Facebook with their names, contact information, and the instrument played or if they are vocalists, to register to be a part of Vol III.

Manmohan added that one of the major driving forces behind Mixtape was its mentorship aspect, as inexperienced musicians were put into bands with experienced ones.

He said in most cases, the inexperienced musicians received guidance and were helped to develop. “Hopefully it would create a domino effect where they take their experience back to their home band. Bands improve, everybody ups their game, and it creates a brotherhood/sisterhood,” said Boos.

... AND MORE

Although they have day jobs, Boos, Manmohan, Grainger, and Murray also produce a weekly podcast mixing local and international music, a web series on music development called Rig Rundown, videos for every song on the Mixtape project, and behind the scene interviews with bands which could be found on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the GSD website.

Manmohan told Sunday Newsday although they have yet to make any profit from GSD, they continue to create content because music is their passion. However, they hope to begin earning revenue when people start purchasing the music, and attending their events.

They also recently registered GSD with Music TT and is now a cultural organisation.