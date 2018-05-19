Pedro gets threats for speaking out

After he was overworked while being paid less than minimum wage at a business place in east Trinidad and then sold counterfeit US dollars by the same establishment, a Venezuelan man is now being threatened by his former bosses for speaking out.

The 52-year-old former university employee, who made his way to TT to earn cash to pay for his mother’s cataract surgery earlier this year, told TT of his plight through a Sunday Newsday article published last month.

He has since left that workplace, where he also lived, and gained employment elsewhere along with a new place to stay. He was then frightened into, again, changing his address after the owners of the restaurant at which he was overworked got hold of the article and messaged him. Sunday Newsday was sent a copy of the message which included the story carried by this paper along with a threat: “Everyone knows it’s you. You should not be telling lies...immigration coming for you soon.”

The Venezuelan has applied for asylum and is awaiting his certificate while he works to maintain himself and send money and groceries for his family back home. He said he was deathly afraid of what might happen to him if he was caught and deported. Since receiving the threatening message, the man, who was referred to as “Pedro” (not his real name) in the article, is now anxious about speaking with anyone as he is fearful that he could be snatched and placed in the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC).

The restaurant he worked at sold Chinese food but was owned and operated, for the most part, by nationals of East Indian descent. The owners’ relatives are police officers, the Sunday Newsday was told, and this makes going to the police even more difficult for Pedro.

Pedro realised he was hoodwinked by his former bosses after he went to Western Union to send cash to a friend in Panama where he planned to go after returning to Venezuela to support his mother. After working for four months and saving what he thought was US$1,375, Pedro was told by a Western Union cashier that only US$175 of his savings was not counterfeit. Pedro then grabbed the real money and ran out of the office before police could be called. The fake US was bought from the same restaurant he worked in at the time.

In March, when Pedro found out his money was fake, he had been in Trinidad for four months and had applied for asylum but was, by then, in the country beyond his allotted time and was, hence, avoiding police. Pedro said he then began looking for another home and new job. He eventually found both. Thankfully, his new boss pays on time at TT’s minimum wage of $15 an hour.

Pedro is still trying to do his best for himself and his family while in TT but, in the meantime, he continues to duck immigration officers while hoping to have his asylum request approved.