Meghan’s perfect dress Local designers on Givenchy design

The dress: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle after their wedding yesterday. Markle wore a dress by British couture designer Clare Waight Keller for French fashion house Givenchy. AP Photos

Perfect. Modern. Feminine.

These were some of the adjectives used yesterday by local fashion designers to describe Meghan Markle’s wedding dress during her marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London.

“It was perfect, modern, elegant and feminine,” Peter Elias said of the dress, which was created by British couture designer Clare Waight Keller for French fashion house Givenchy.

“It was all about Meghan’s neck, shoulders and carriage.”

Elias said Markle’s dress was framed by a Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau (made in 1932) and her long train, intricately beaded with each country of the Commonwealth, including Trinidad and Tobago, was another one of its stunning characteristics.

The immaculate, long-sleeved dress– a traditional and understated white frock–featured a slashed-neck, full-length veil and long train.

Fashion commentators said on social media sites that Markle’s simple dress was reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour.

Veteran designer Heather Jones said Markle’s choice of dress, though simple, was very effective.

“Oh God, it was beautiful. It had impeccable tailoring. It was clean, feminine, and very simple. It seemed like something Meiling would have done and it suited her (Markle). It was fresh,” she told Sunday Newsday.

Jones said she had no expectations about Markle’s dress going into yesterday’s ceremony.

“I could not even imagine what she would have worn. But the dress, when you look at her, she was clean and elegant, really pretty and her veil was absolutely gorgeous.”

Jones said she loved big veils.

“I make big veils all the time. So, you know I loved that veil with all my heart. I was just so touched on so many levels.”

Jones observed that many of the guests also opted for colour in their outfits.

“I loved that a lot of the guests wore colour and this is one of the things that I predicted. That was so beautiful. It means that colour is making a statement in the world.”

On Prince Harry’s choice of outfit, a frock coat uniform of the Blues and Royals, Elias said: Harry was dapper in his official wear. He appeared natural, happy and in love!

Jones said he appeared ready for the wedding.

“The man was ready. He is wonderful, a child after his mother’s own heart.”

Jones said she also was very impressed by other aspects of the wedding ceremony, including Chicago Reverend Michael Curry’s thought-provoking homily about the power of love and the moving version of the Ben E King classic, Stand By Me, sung by the Kingdom Choir.

“Who would have ever thought they would see a gospel choir up in St George’s Chapel and a black priest saying a sermon. It was just so beautiful on so many levels.”