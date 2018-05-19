Let’s care for the caregivers

THE EDITOR: The recent untimely passing of the medical doctor attached to St Ann’s Hospital and the idea that he might have committed suicide is an uncomfortable thought, especially, for the thousands of individuals who work to provide healthcare to our nation.

The incident pointedly raises questions about the health and well-being of those who provide care to patients in need.

While we are not yet fully aware to the details of this unfortunate incident, we are made painfully aware of the need for a review of the care being provided for all staff at our health institutions.

Several years ago I was shocked to learn that medical organisations did not provide a programme of support and assistance for members of staff, including medical doctors, who give of their substance in performing their duties.

I found it ironic that an organisation that provided care for others seemed to be failing in its responsibilities to provide care for its caregivers.

I am advocating for the establishment of employee assistance programmes and peer support programmes in the health sector. Also, consideration should be given to ensuring that annual health screening should be part of the package of employment. No health care worker should be denied personal health screening and professional care.

I shuddered when I saw health care workers standing in long lines, drawn away from their jobs due to illness, but unable to return in a timely manner to serve the very people they were standing with.

I also saw situations where medical health sick bays and sick rooms were not adequately furnished to provide care for medical personnel as part of a wellness programme.

I know what it’s like to have to console doctors after tough clinic sessions, or comfort nurses who work double shifts and different postings; to hear of their personal problems that weigh heavily on their minds. They are human too.

I am calling for the Minister of Health to institute a mandatory review of the health care provisions for members of the medical fraternity and implement measures to ensure that hospital staff receive medical attention on a timely basis.

We must ensure that all medical personnel receive the care they need when needed.

This situation begs the question: how can health care professionals provide care for the patients if they don’t get care for themselves? Working as they do under adverse conditions with limited access to personal health care, is a cause for high stress, ill health and unforeseen circumstances among health care workers.

Whatever the precipitating factors leading to the death of the young doctor, the incident compels us to beseech the Minister of Health to address this matter post-haste.

I pray that something is done about this situation. Let’s care for those who care Mr Minister.

Terrence Honore, Palmiste