Grand Bazaar shootout file sent to DPP

SUPT Stephen David, who was assigned by acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams to probe the shootout between two policemen, has submitted a file to DPP Roger Gaspard SC.

Newsday learnt yesterday that the police had recommended an inquest.

One of the officers, Sgt Darryl Honore, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex four days later.

Cpl Darnel Melville, the other man involved in the shootout at the Grand Bazaar mall on May 2, was interviewed by David and a statement taken from him.

Melville insisted that he was attacked by Honore, and when he returned fire it was in self-defence.

Honore was shot six times and died after the hollow-point bullets shattered his intestines. Melville was shot in the shoulder, buttocks and leg.

The bullets were removed, and on Tuesday he went to the Chaguanas health facility for his wounds to be cleaned and dressed. Melville is on extended sick leave and is expected to havecounselling.

David also interviewed two security guards as well as other eyewitnesses before submitting his file.

He also tried unsuccessfully to get a statement from a clerical worker assigned to the Police Administration Building who witnessed the incident.