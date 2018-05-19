Ganja brownies sold in convent

SIX form four girls from a convent school in South Trinidad have been suspended after they got caught selling marijuana brownies to their colleagues on the school compound.

An emergency meeting of the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) has been scheduled for Thursday to discuss the prevalence of not only marijuana brownies, but also marijuana cookies and marijuana itself being sold at the school.

Outraged parents whose children attend the school said this has been going on for several years. They said the discovery was made within the past two weeks when some students reported to their class teacher that the brownies were being sold for $40 each on the compound. The girls, who were summoned to the principal’s office, quickly stashed the brownies in one of the toilet tanks in the girls’ bathroom, but they were later confiscated and destroyed.

Reports indicate that brownies, which are made at the home of one of the girls and a male student who dropped out from another Catholic-run institution in the south, are also marketed to other schools in the area. They said it is a big business.

A police officer from the southern division told the Newsday this is not a new phenomenon. He said usually around this time when students are writing exams, the drugs are sold to them to ease stress.

“I am aware of a few reports from various schools, but I am not aware of this latest situation or the suspension. But there is a fight back situation with some of the schools treating with it. We have students who have fallen ill after eating the brownies and have had to seek medical attention. The community police have gotten involved in some of these cases and have done some counselling.

“The police have also gone into the schools, but no one has been charged because we do not have the evidence to charge. We only have the report of students who get frightened and talk after eating the brownie. But all of those students who are buying the brownies and the cookies know what they are buying and what it contains.

You would not ordinarily pay $40 and $55 for a brownie or a cookie,” the police officer said. Insp Don Gajadar said he too is aware of the drug-laced cookies being marketed by students to their peers and confirmed that it is happening in a lot of the schools. He advised parents to communicate with their children because it is so prevalent. He said it is something the Ministry of Education has to deal with because children have fallen ill and it could be detrimental in the long run.

Newsday contacted Education Minister Anthony Garcia, who said he was unaware of the suspension of the students or reports of the illegal substance was being sold at the school. He promised to do a thorough investigation.

“If this is the case, then we have some terrible times ahead.”