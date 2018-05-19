Diego man shot dead

While liming with friends at a bar yesterday morning, a 33-year-old man Diego Martin man was murdered after a gunman had an argument with members of his group.

According to police reports, around 3 am, Isaac “Bunny” Bynoe of La Puerta, was out with a group of friends at a bar at Upper Bournes Road, St James, when a gunman approached them. Police said following a brief confrontation, the gunman shot at the group and ran out the bar. Bynoe after being shot ran out the bar and collapsed and died.

One of the group members, Brandon Superville, was also shot in the attack. He was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition with gunshot wounds to both legs.