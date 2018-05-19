Decomposing body found in drain

HOMICIDE Bureau Region III police are investigating the discovery of the decomposing body of a man found in a drain at Barrackpore yesterday afternoon.

Police said a passerby was walking on Papourie Road in an area called Trinidad Hill shortly after 3 pm when a foul stench led him to the body. The corpse was face-down in a drain and the hands were tied behind the back.

The area is being developed for housing. The land was previously used by the now-defunct Caroni (1975) Ltd to grow sugar cane.

Police said the unidentified man is of African descent and preliminary investigations suggested the body was dumped at the site.

Supt Rohan Pardasie, Sgts Harricharan and Ramlogan and Cpl Nanan of the Southern Division, visited the scene with police from the Homicide Bureau.