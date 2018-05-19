CoP: Public must help police reduce crime National Security Sports and Family Day

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon does at two step (tango) as he joins members of different arms of TT’s national security before the start of the march past at the National Security Family Fun Day 2018 at Prisons Recreation Grounds, Arouca.

JENSEN LA VENDE

For the second time in two weeks acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams is calling on the public to assist the police service in reducing the crime rate and specifically the murder toll.

Speaking with the media at the National Security Sports and Family Day, held at the Prisons Grounds Arouca, Williams said, the issue of the Police Commissioner and murders in TT is not something to be put on the back of the police service but on the backs of every citizen of TT.

“The TTPS though has a clear responsibility in relation to protecting and serving the citizens and that is why every time I get the opportunity I share with you that every one of us has a role to play and we all have to contribute to getting TT safer.

“What I will say about the officers is that I keep on pushing them to give me even more based on all the circumstances we are seeing some success in different parts of TT and additional challenges in other parts. But from a holistic standpoint we are trying to get the crime down and we are working extremely hard and I have to commend them for their effort on a daily basis. But we have to ask the citizens to aid us,” Williams said. Williams made a similar plea last Saturday at the Police Service Sports and Family Day. Williams also addressed the issue of non-lethal weapons being used by the police and body worn cameras. Williams said part of the challenge in securing the non-lethal weapons was financial restraints but hoped they would be in police hands by the end of this year.

He added that careful research was currently being done before making recommendations to Government on the possibility of arming citizens with non-lethal weapons such as pepper spray.

On body-worn cameras for the Police Service, Williams said they had increased their stock from 60 to 100. “It is in use right now. We are even expanding as we go along. We’ve just arranged for some additional body-worn cameras in a partnership arrangement with TSTT and we will continue to build out. We are not in the position like long time ago when you can get a large quantity in everything so it is a growing process and we are growing every year with the number of body-worn cameras being put into use.”

Yesterday’s sports day was a bid to re-enforce unity among the national security agencies, the first since 2014. National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said said the theme of this year’s family day was “Reunited and it feels so good.” He added that his his agencies were not divisive but the sports day, although low budget, was to foster greater unity hence the naming of the groups as Peace, Love, Joy, Charity, Harmony and Solidarity. He added that the day’s activities were about the arms of the national security de-stressing and enjoying healthy competition.

Dillon added that he would meet with the divisional heads next week to address the increased crime rate. He planned to start his meetings off with the divisions with the highest murder rates and continue until he met all nine divisional commanders.

“For me, it is for me to hear from them what is happening in their various divisions and what they need from the Government in terms of resources or equipment or whatever is required to ensure they keep the murder rates down.”

Dillon, in response to calls from Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial to have soldiers patrol the central division and, in particular, her constituency following increased murders, said soldiers already patrolled the central division and there was a central base.