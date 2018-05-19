Central fancied in Inter-Zone semis

UNBEATEN Central Zone will clash with North in the feature semi-final of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Senior Inter-Zone cricket tournament this weekend at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Central topped Group “A” with three wins in as many matches for a total of nine points.

They will start as favourites to get past North Zone, who finished runners-up in Group “B” with six points from two wins.

This match will be contested tomorrow from 10 am.

Central, led by TT Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin, have gotten good production from leg-spinners Imran Khan and Kissoondath Magram, as well as all-rounder Mark Deyal. The North team, skippered by sidelined West Indies batsman Darren Bravo, have relied heavily on opener Joshua Da Silva and fellow strokemakers Mario Belcon and Amir Jangoo.

Today, South East come up against East for a place the final, after both finished with six points each in their respective groups.

The South East team have Windies One Day International (ODI) vice-captain Jason Mohammed at the helm, with Kerwyn Sirju, Steven Katwaroo and the Cooper brothers, Akeil and Cephas, as their key performers.

Veteran pacer Rayad Emrit will lead an East team who feature WI Under-19 batsman Kirstan Kallicharan and Red Force opener Jeremy Solozano. This match also gets underway from 10 am.

And the final is carded to take place on May 26 at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.