CARPHA: don’t dismiss hypertension

Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) logo

THE Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is warning people not to take hypertension lightly, because it is the number-one risk factor for illness and premature death from heart disease. Hypertension (high blood pressure) is also one of the most common non-communicable diseases in the Caribbean.

Usually symptomless, unrecognised and untreated, hypertension can cause serious health problems such as heart failure, stroke and kidney damage. Although the prevalence of hypertension usually rises with age, the disease is preventable and treatable.

The factors which contribute to hypertension are like those of other major chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity and diabetes. These factors include unhealthy diet, high salt intake, inadequate physical activity and excessive use of alcohol.

Speaking on World Hypertension Day on Thursday, CARPHA executive director Dr C James Hospedales said, “This disease may go undetected, so getting checked every year is important (to ensure) you are not at risk for complications. In the Caribbean, most people with ‘pressure’ already know this, (but) equally important is for someone diagnosed to take it seriously and stay on their preventive treatment and lifestyle plan.”

Hospedales stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle at all ages, including reducing one’s salt intake, eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, as well as exercising and maintaining a healthy body weight.

CARPHA said World Hypertension Day is observed every May 17 to raise awareness and promote hypertension detection and to encourage citizens of all countries to prevent and control this silent killer, a modern epidemic.