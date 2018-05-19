Boy hung ‘like bat’ to be interviewed tomorrow

THE 13-year-old schoolboy who went to the Carenage police station last Saturday and reported being the victim of abuse is expected to be interviewed tomorrow by the police Child Protection Unit (CPU).

The teen was scheduled to be interviewed on Tuesday, but arrived at the St Clair police station at about 8pm and police thought it was too late to take a comprehensive statement.

The schoolboy, accompanied by his uncle, alleged last week that he was beaten with a piece of cable by a male relative, who then tied him with a chain and hung him upside down to sleep. He said he was accused of “not listening”and running away from home.

The relative has since denied the allegations, but the CPU members has allowed the boy’s uncle to take care of him pending the outcome of the investigation.

The boy has been medically examined.

Insp Coggins and Sgt Christopher Arun are continuing enquiries.