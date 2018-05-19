Arielle Alexa turns up the volume

KIERAN ANDREW KHAN

Trinidadian Arielle Alexa is currently taking the Jamaica-led dancehall music scene by surprise and by storm. On Friday, the artiste released her collaboration with Jamaican dancehall reggae artist Busy Signal (Reanno Devon Gordon) and has her eyes set on a number of collaborations that are certain to be game changers both for the young and talented singer, as well as the local music industry overall.

The last of five children, she admits to always having her eyes set on music. “I grew up in a really fun but disciplined household and was always actively into sports. Field hockey was my ticket to a scholarship at Ohio State University but singing was something that was always a part of me,” she recounted.

“I have just always been singing – but by the time I got to secondary school and then went on to University, I became shy about it – for no particular reason; it just happened – as stupid as it sounds and seems in hindsight now,” she explained.

On her return, Alexa decided that she wanted to explore music further – in order to have no regrets in life – a fortuitous turn as it would be. “I gave it a try first with Cinderella – a Trinbagonian musical and then with Mahalia.

That first experience being on stage and not only singing but also acting really gave me the confidence I needed at the time. I realized that there was nothing to be afraid of and there was nothing to fear,” she said. That was in 2015.

From there, she really stepped into the role – attending and participating in any open mic performance she could and really getting her music out there with corporate gigs and live performances.

“I also started connecting with any and everyone I could – from singers and songwriters to producers and musicians. I had to remind myself that this was more than a possibility and that it was something I really wanted to do. From there, with the awesome management I have in Earthstrong Productions, I made even more connections and that led to this opportunity to work with Busy Signal,” she noted.

Prior to that, the artiste released three tracks – Drop, which tended more to an R&B sound, Feeling which leaned more to a Caribbean feel and All To Me, which was overtly more dancehall – perfect timing.

“When I was offered the opportunity to collaborate with Busy Signal, I put together my side of the track and sent it off – it was nerve-wracking,” she admitted. “Then it was just a waiting game.”

Not that she’s the waiting type. Earlier on in her exploration of the industry, she saved her own money to attend a music expo – something that she highly recommends any young artiste to do.

“I got to the expo and realized both how easy and how difficult it was breaking into this industry – all at the same time.” For her, the key was not just talent and hard work, but the ability to reach out for opportunity, to hear the word ‘no’ more often-than-not and keep going.

“Personality also plays a big role in this industry. It’s about the type of person that you are – how far you are willing to push yourself and your relationship with people in general,” she explained. “It’s the determining factor when you are in a big room with recording executives and you have to decide whether you are just going to stand in the corner or walk up to them and introduce yourself and your work.”

Needless to say, Busy Signal gave the track the green light and she flew to Jamaica to record the final, with popular producer Dre Day. “That was a positive moment and such a good feeling – the response that Jamaica had to my dancehall track as I did my promo tours on TV and radio. They could hear the work that went in and the vibe and they loved it.”

In just a few short years, Alexa has been able to transcend borders and boundaries and do more than many artistes even set to achieve. But she also has a strong focus in giving back – something founded in her from her visit with Holy Name Convent as a student to a children’s home.

“If you have never given of your time charitably – I highly recommend it. You realise it takes nothing to go spend time with those in need and you see how happy they are with you for just doing something so simple. It takes nothing and gives back so much more,” she emphasised. Since then she was done performances and worked with the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society, the Down Syndrome Family Network and also on an anti-bullying campaign. “In the grand scheme of things, it really also puts your life in perspective,” she pointed out.

Alexa has several more projects lined up and collaborations planned with both Trinbagonian, Barbadian and Jamaican artistes – including one with Bounty Killa.

“Above all,” she pointed out just before boarding her flight to New York to continue expanding her music network, “you have to keep your focus on the positive, believe in yourself and your talent and make the jump to live the life you want. Even today, I remind myself of that every day. It’s scary, but it’s worth it.”