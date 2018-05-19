Annual Europe Day celebrations

Marina Salandy-Brown greets Ambassador Biesebroek and his wife Annemieke Van Dijk.

AAD BIESEBROEK, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to TT, underscored the importance of the celebration of Europe Day as a reminder of the peace and unity of Europe, which has been maintained since the end of World War II. Biesebroek made the comment at the annual Europe Day celebrations on May 9.

The celebrations took place at the EU’s residence in St Clair.

Biesebroek recalled the significant achievements of the European Union in bringing peace and prosperity to its people through, among others, the single market, open borders, cooperation on trade, research and innovation, and, most recently, on defence. He also reminded his audience that the EU remains an important force for the promotion of human rights, democracy and rule of law in the world.

Biesebroek spoke to the close partnership between the EU and TT as well as the EU’s commitment to deepening that partnership.

National Security minister Edmund Dillon also acting as the minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs offered his warmest congratulations to the citizens of the European Union and toasted to their health and prosperity.

European culture was on full display at the celebrations. In observance of the European Year of Cultural Heritage, which is being celebrated throughout 2018, the diplomatic missions of the EU countries – France, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain and the British High Commission – each contributed one indigenous dish – sharing the cuisine of Europe with the many attendees on hand for the night’s festivities.

The cultural activities continue with the European Film Festival which runs from May 10-23. There is also a photo exhibition European Homo Urbanus which takes place at Nalis in Port of Spain and is open to the public from June 2 - 8.