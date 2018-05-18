Wrong turn ends in dead end for coconut vendor

File photo.

A 47-year-old St Joseph coconut vendor is now dead after he reportedly got lost and took a wrong turn into gang territory in Cunupia last night.

According to reports, Ramesh Ramoutar of Farm Road, St Joseph and his nephew, Keron Rampersad were on their way to visit an acquaintance at around 11 pm near the Rum Runners Liquor Mart in Richard Street, Cunupia when they took a wrong turn into a narrow street and came to a dead end.

As Ramoutar attempted to reverse, the vehicle in which they were travelling was shot at by a group of men standing at the corner. Ramoutar was struck several times, while Rampersad was shot once in the left leg and was grazed by a bullet on his right forearm.