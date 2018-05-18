Breaking
Friday 18 May 2018
Police shoot bandit

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

A 50-year-old Marabella man who allegedly broke into a house in the early hours of Thursday morning was shot twice by police.

He is now warded at the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.

According to reports, police responded to a report of a break-in at Kenneth Avenue, Marabella around 2.15am on Thursday.

When they arrived, they saw a masked man in the house. The man pointed an object resembling a gun at them and the officers shot him.

He ran but was caught a short distance away, bleeding from gunshot wounds to both legs.

Southern Division Police are continuing investigations.

