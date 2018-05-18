Moruga man denied bail

A Moruga man who allegedly hid a gun, ammunition and marijuana in a clothes basket in his home was denied bail when he appeared before a Princes Town Magistrate yesterday.

Dane Robley, 24 of Indian Walk Moruga pleaded not guilty to the charges of possession of a firearm, ammunition and marijuana when he appeared before Magistrate Michelle Maharajh-Brown in the Princes Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was arrested by CID officers on Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed on his home.

During their search, the officers found a Smith and Wesson magazine with seven rounds of .9mm ammunition and 18 grammes of marijuana hidden in a clothes basket.

Robley was charged by PC Jesse Mitchell of the Princes Town CID.

The matter was adjourned until Monday.