Brian Lara Vision Collection unveiled

Cricketing legend Brian Lara is flanked by Ian Marcus Lewis, marketing manager, FOL left, and Sean Francis, CEO, FOL

The Brian Lara Vision Collection was officially launched with pomp and flair at Brian Lara’s residence in St. Clair on Thursday.

Ferreira Optical Limited (FOL), one of the leading optical providers in TT teamed up with the cricketing legion to create a full collection of opthalmic frames and sunglasses for both men and women.

Captured in the tiered range are some of Lara’s records such as his 400 not out in test cricket and the 501 in first class cricket, but largely, all tiers capture elements of Lara’s career during cricket and beyond.

FOL’s aim was to create a unique product and working with Lara allowed them to capture and design a one of kind collection which they can be proud of both locally and regionally.

Sean Francis, chief executive officer, FOL noted “This project has been two years in the making and we feel proud as a company to bring to market a premium eyewear collection which pays tribute to one of our country’s icons.