You saved his life Shot banker’s mom thanks stranger who took him to hospital

Rostan Mahabir

LORRAINE ALBELTO, mother of shot banker Rostan Mahabir, is thanking an unknown woman who put her bleeding son in her car and took him to the San Fernando General Hospital, moments after he was shot during a robbery on Monday morning at Penitence Street.

“You saved his life. Thank you, thank you, thank you, “ she wrote on her Facebook page.

Albelto did not speak to Newsday when contacted by phone, but in several FB posts, she expressed gratitude for the love and support for her son who was shot while on his way to work at the High Street branch of Scotiabank.

Lead investigator Insp Don Gajadhar said he could not say if the ambulance or a driver took Mahabir to the hospital. He said he knows the ambulance was contacted but they probably did not arrive on time. Eyewitnesses say the woman, who was driving down Penitence Street at the same time, stopped and with the help of other passers by, put Mahabir in the back seat of her car and took him to the hospital.

Gajadhar said he spoke to Mahabir on Tuesday, but did not receive this information as he was still weak and in pain. He said the police would like to speak to the woman and called on her to contact the police.

Mahabir, 28, is reported to have made remarkable progress after his surgery, but his mother is asking the nation to continue to pray for him.

In one of her posts, Albelto said, “He is awake but in pain... still in ICU.... have to wait a few more days so continue to pray for him.”

Albelto also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped Mahabir on Monday. She also thanked those who rallied to the family’s call for blood, saying they have enough for now.

Gajadhar said he and Sgt Ramroop visited Mahabir on Tuesday evening and is optimistic he would recover.