Woman beaten on Mother’s Day

A BARRACKPORE mother of seven has reported to police that she was beaten with a piece of wood by a close male relative on Mother's Day.

The woman went to the Barrackpore Police Station and made a report but was referred to the Princes Town Police Station. She later sought medical treatment at the Princes Town Health Facility and around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, she made a formal report on the alleged beating to officers.

In her report, the woman who recently made headlines when she left home and was reported missing to police by a male relative told officers she had spent the day cooking and spending quality time with her children since it was Mother’s Day, then she retired to her bedroom to take a rest.

She was awoken by someone she knew, who beat her. After the report was made, investigators requested a medical report, which they will review.