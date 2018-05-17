TT’s fiscal health in trouble Independent Senator says

Independent Senator Taurel Shrikissoon.

INDEPENDENT Senator Taurel Shrikissoon says the fiscal health of this country is in trouble, and its borrowing is “running away.” He was speaking in the debate in the Senate on Tuesday on the Variation of Appropriation Bill. Shrikissoon advised caution about going to the external market for funding.

“We are in a place of tight reserves. Why are we running to the external market?” He said there was domestic borrowing available but borrowing in the domestic economy, as had been experienced, could affect liquidity and crowd out investment.

He expressed concern over the use of the Exchequer Account and questioned how TT could manage an economy when the overdraft had reached an unprecedented level and represented almost ayear of tax and non-tax revenue to be cleared. “We allowing this Exchequer Account to just run away from us each year as it increases, and we carry on as though everything is well. It is not well.”

Shrikissoon also said public-sector debt was also “running away from us” and while there could be a comparison with GDP, that does not affect the cash flow position nor ability to pay debt. “So using that is just a statistic to justify a position in our mind, when our cash flow position is not allowing us to sustain the level of debt and service the level of debt.”

He said the Auditor General’s report showed 30 per cent of tax and non-tax revenue was going towards debt service, and debt was to be increased again.

“We are actually digging a hole, and we need to be able to get to that place where we start to climb out of it, rather than add to it and deepen the hole.”

Shrikissoon said since 2015 he had been calling for a debt-management strategy, but despite promises from Finance Minister Colm Imbert, none had been provided to date. He praised the Government for defending the value of the currency, increasing the revenue in the energy sector, and the US$100 million Eximbank Foreign Exchange Facility.

“I commend Government on management thus far,” he said, but warned, “If this is an indication of the light at the end of the tunnel, we are only at the beginning.” He said the Government will have to manage well from here and tough decisions were still to be taken.