Teacher denied bail on $25M fraud charge

A Rio Claro primary school teacher was denied bail after appearing before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday, charged with attempting to obtain over $25 million by false pretense.

A statement from the Police Service said Mavis Medina, 43, of Ecclesville, Rio Claro, was denied bail and remanded into custody at the St. Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital pending evaluation when she appeared before Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine in the First Court.

Medina is to return to court on May 29.

It is alleged that Medina went to the Teachers Credit Union, Maraval Road, on Monday, when she presented two cheques valued at $110,000 and $25,000,000. The statement said the first cheque was to repay a loan and the second to purchase shares at the credit union. During the transaction, the cheques were observed to be fraudulent and Medina was quickly arrested by officers of the Fraud Squad.

Investigations were spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie and conducted by Inspectors Dale Griffith and Lisa Cudjoe, while charges were laid by WPC Efaye Jointe.