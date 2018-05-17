Stars come out for Central Super League T20

Sunil Narine

SHERDON PIERRE

Mystery XI will be aiming to defend their Executive Upholstery Central Super League T20 title when the second edition of the tournament bowls off at 7pm tomorrow at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground, Charlieville.

There will be 12 teams vying for the top prize of $30,000, and fans can expect a number of T20 stars in action such as Sunil Narine, Dwayne and Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Kevon Cooper, Nicholas Pooran and many more talented players.

The Central Super League, which is organised by players of the Comets Sports Club, will run for six weeks with a round robin of two groups of six teams. The top four teams in each group qualify for a knockout phase. Group A will feature Mystery XI, Expert All Stars, Channa Super Kings, Combine 2, Dream Team, Combine 1. Group B includes Bamboo All Stars, Royal Strikers XI, All Apaches, Powergen, Associates XI, Barrackpore United.

Each participating team is allowed to play only three national players or Premier League I players per match. The 16th over is a bonus over with every boundary counts as five runs and maximums as seven runs. There will be one match every day from Monday to Friday from 7pm and doubleheaders on the weekend starting at 3.30pm and 7.30pm. The opening match on Friday evening will be defending champions Mystery XI against Dream Team.