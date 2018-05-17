SRP denied bail on fraud offences

TT Police Service (TTPS) Special Reserve Officer Stefon Rochford. PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS.

A Special Reserve Police Officer has been denied bail after appearing before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Thursday, charged with attempting to obtain TT$89,906.97 by false pretence.

No. 8366 SRP Officer Stefon Rochford, 30, of Brazil Village, Arima was also charged with uttering a forged valuable security.

He was denied bail and remanded into custody, when he appeared before Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine, in the Port of Spain 1st Magistrates’ Court to answer the charges.

The matter was postponed to Friday and transferred to the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court.