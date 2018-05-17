Singh, Rajkumar prevail at PM Charity Golf

THE DUO of Johansen Singh and Dave Rajkumar, representing Scaffolding Manufacturers Limited, prevailed at the Prime Minister Charity Golf Classic, at the Tobago Plantations Golf Course, Lowlands on Saturday.

Veteran Tobago-born golfer Carlos “Sexy” Baynes and Ramlogan Roopnarinesingh, who were sponsored by Logan Contracting, finished in second spot, while the pair of Michael Charles and Mushtaq Sookoor, representing Action Millwright, placed third.

Former Attorney General Anthony Smart and his compatriot Jevon Andrews, sponsored by First Citizens, ended in fourth position, followed by the pair of Robbie Narine and Rodney Phillips, representing National Quarries.

Other Results (sponsors in brackets) - 6.Danny Jaggernath & Robert Parris (Home Mortgage Bank); 7.Ronald Clarke & Glen Redhead (National Petroleum); 8.Steve Waldron & Darren Marcello (Junior Sammy Group of Companies); 9.Daniel Boodram & Onjay James (Caribbean Cornerstones Limited); 10.Ravi Deonarine & Harry Rambally (Jagessar Group of Companies); 11.Wayne Baptiste & Tori Baptiste (Angari Team1); 12.David Sebastian & Clint Marcelle (Murray Engineering Limited); 13.Ashram Beharry & Tommy Boodoo (Bourse Securities); 14.Andrew Jupiter & Kenneth Ferguson (Kenson Limited); 15.Newman George & Ulric McNicol (CH Associates Limited).