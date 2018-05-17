Sando man jailed 9 mths for stolen rings

ORANDE MABATANO, 27, of Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando, was yesterday jailed for nine months for receiving three stolen gold rings following the March 13 robbery at RT Jewelers. He pleaded guilty before senior magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Magistrates’ court.

The robbery took place, prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said, around mid-morning in which a large quantity of jewellery was stolen when men stormed into the store and announced a hold-up.

Two days later Mabatano was arrested on Kings Wharf and when searched, a gold ring with a green stone, another with ten diamonds and black stone, and a third with 12 diamonds and blue stone, were found in his pants pocket.

PC Crawford of the San Fernando Police Station took the rings to the store’s owners for verification. Mabatano was arrested and taken to the San Fernando CID, Seedan said, where he was asked to account for the rings and he replied, “Boss I buy them rings from a lady name ‘Shutters’ on the Wharf for $900.”

Crawford verified that the rings actual value is $5,500. Chankar asked Mabatano if he was aware the rings were stolen and he replied, “Yes, I know.” She ordered he serve the sentence with hard labour.