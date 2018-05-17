Ragoonath steps down from CEO post Money woes affecting TTCB operations as….

Former CEO of the TT Cricket Board Suruj Ragoonath, right, and general manager of the Evolution Fitness Gym Rhondell Brown sign an agreement last year at the Chaguanas gym.

SURUJ Ragoonath has resigned from his position as CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

Ragoonath confirmed the news with Newsday yesterday, but did not give reasons for his resignation saying, “No (I don’t wish to comment at this time), but thanks very much I appreciate your sentiments buddy.”

Ragoonath held the position as CEO for over three years. A source close to the matter, who wished to remain anonymous, said the financial woes facing the TTCB was one of the reasons Ragoonath had to leave the position. The source said that Ragoonath was asked to remain in the position for a reduced salary.

However, Ragoonath and the TTCB could not come to an agreement which led to the resignation of the former national and West Indies opening batsman.

The position of CEO at the local cricket board is expected to remain vacant because of the financial situation.

The TTCB have been struggling financially after National Gas Company ended its sponsorship of local cricket at the end of 2017 due to the low price of gas.

The struggling economy also forced the TTCB to make changes to the local cricket calender.

The 50-over club competition did not take place this year and the three-day National League competition was reduced to a two-day format. The T20 competition remained on the calender.

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath in an interview at the end of 2017 explained that the Sports Company of TT has been giving less money to local cricket which has affected the TTCB operations.

Since Ragoonath took over as CEO, the TTCB has made some accomplishemts with one being the introduction of CricHQ, the world’s largest digital scoring platform in the 2017 season. The system allows people to get the latest scores of matches online, view batting and bowling figures of all players and monitor the standings in the various club competitions.

Ragoonath was also instrumental when the TTCB and the Evolution Fitness Gym signed a one-year partnership on September 15, 2017.

The partnership ensured the TT Red Force men and women got membership cards which give them access to the gym 24 hours per day.