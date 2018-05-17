QRC top North Zone Big Four

QUEEN’S Royal College (QRC) won the TT Schools Basketball Association North Zone Big Four Under-20 title at the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo, on Sunday.

QRC emerged victorious with a 51-45 win over South East Port of Spain Secondary (SEPOS).

Nwadike Felix led the way for QRC with 13 points.

Chipping in for QRC with 11 points apiece were Shorn Solomon and Antonio Ambris.

Kevon Williams fought hard to keep South East in the match with 11 points.

Jonathan Thomas and Jerhein Elder both netted 10 points for South East, but it was not enough to prevent QRC from claiming the title.

In the third place playoff, Fatima College prevailed with a comfortable 43-28 win over St Francis Boys College.

Jordan Redman top scored with 13 points for Fatima and Isaiah Smith got 10 points for St Francis.

