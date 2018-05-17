Police want help to find missing Diego Martin teen

Curin Craigwell, 14, a form three student of Corpus Christi College, was last seen at her Dillon Street, Diego Martin home around 7.30am on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. PHOTO COURTESY THE TT POLICE SERVICE.

Curin Craigwell, 14, of Diego Martin has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

The teenager is of African descent, five feet tall, slim built with a brown complexion and short relaxed hair. She was last seen wearing her school uniform; a white shirt, blue skirt and a pair of white shoes with socks.

Craigwell, a form three student of Corpus Christi College in Diego Martin was last seen at her Dillon Street, Diego Martin home around 7.30am on Wednesday, May 16.

She was reported missing to the Maraval Police Station at 6.15pm on the same day by her mother Onika Craigwell.

The TT Police Service issued a missing person's report for the teenager on Thursday afternoon, seeking the public's help in finding Craigwell.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Craigwell is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, any police station or call 800-TIPS.