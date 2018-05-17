PM encourages Chinese investment

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Tuesday encouraged more Chinese investment in TT. A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said Rowley and his delegation visited the China Communications Construction Co. Ltd in Beijing. The discussions centred around a possible partnership in the construction of the La Brea Drydock and possibilities for foreign direct investment from China in TT.

Later in the day, Rowley held further bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. He urged Jingping to take advantage of TT’s strategic geographical location in terms of expanding trade and other services.

The Prime Minister reiterated his call for foreign direct investment from China. Jinping expressed his willingness to encourage Chinese companies to invest in TT and also to deepen longstanding ties. The two leaders agreed to collaborate in order to celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between TT and China next year.

Jinping invited TT to take part in an international expo on importation to be held in China this coming November. Rowley and his delegation travel from Beijing from Shanghai.