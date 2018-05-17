(no title)

A Tobago man was expected to appear before a Scarborough magistrate yesterday, charged with the murder of Shonneil Duncan on May 6.

A statement from the police said Nekosi Davis, aka ‘Short Boss,” 20, of Back Street, Mt St George, was charged on Tuesday with Duncan’s murder.

Duncan, 27, a labourer, also of Back Street, Mt St George, was standing close to his home when, at about 7 pm, he got into an argument with another man over money.

He was stabbed once in the neck and died on the spot. Davis was arrested the next day by the Scarborough Divisional Task Force police at a house on Mt St George Road.

Investigations were supervised by acting Insp Rohdill Kirk, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Tobago, and Cpl Burt Guy laid the charge against Davis.