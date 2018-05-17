National sprint queen Ahye gets married

NATIONAL sprint queen Michelle-Lee Ahye has announced her marriage to her partner Chelsea Renee in the United States.

The 26-year-old Ahye, who won gold in the Commonwealth Games 100-metre final on April 9, had deactivated her social media accounts recently but returned to social media a few days ago. The Carenage-born sprinter posted a few photos online from their wedding ceremony.

Chelsea Renee Ahye also posted a photo of her ring on Instagram. Ahye is TT’s first openly gay national athlete and the first as well in a gay marriage.